Many applicants for the different immigration procedures offered United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (Uscisfor its acronym in English) sometimes They can make mistakes that can not only jeopardize the completion of their applicationsbut they can also lead to scams and leave your personal information in the wrong hands.

According to the criteria of

To avoid these situations, constantly The entity warns users through its official X channel in Spanish (@USCIS_es) about the mistakes that are often made, and this was no exception: They explained that you should never send original supporting evidence unless requested..

“When filing a form, do not send original supporting evidence unless the filing instructions specifically request it. Original documents will not be returned to you unless specifically requested.“the service reported, in an effort to prevent errors.

When filing a form, do not send original supporting evidence unless specifically requested by the filing instructions. Original documents will not be returned to you unless specifically requested. More: https://t.co/z3cJpECSS9 — USCIS Español (@USCIS_es) July 26, 2024

With Uscis online procedures, In recent times some scams have begun to be detected which migrants can fall into, and that is why the service is available to its applicants, providing them with this type of help and tools that serve to avoid any type of confusion.

At Uscis they continue to serve their applicants Photo:iStock Share

The free tool that Uscis offers to its applicants

On the official Uscis portal, there is a section that details the innumerable number of forms that are available to be completed, and there they provide a tool that allows applicants, based on their personal information, know which forms you need to fill out and how to do it for your corresponding documentation.

They also warn that “USCIS could use your biometric data to obtain records of your criminal history by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for the purpose of verifying your identity, determining your eligibility, creating immigration documents, or any other purpose authorized by the Immigration and Nationality Act.”

Another very useful help that the service offers is its virtual assistant, called Emma.Applicants can chat with her at any time of the day and ask her any questions about their immigration case, and thus receive answers that could unblock their procedures and guide them to achieve their goal.