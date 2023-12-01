The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) deploys a diverse network of offices, each with specific functions. What is the purpose of these and how can they benefit applicants? Here we tell you.

Those embarking on immigration processes must understand the specific function of each type of Uscis office to take full advantage of the services available. The Uscis offers updated information on office closures on the “Status of Our Offices” web page.

Uscis local offices

These offices offer a variety of services, including filing immigration applications, interviewing asylum seekers, and issuing immigration documents. Local offices, located in the United States, play a fundamental role in handling applications that are not related to asylum.

However, an appointment is necessary as walk-in entry is not permitted.. Their services range from status adjustment interviews to naturalization ceremonies. Additionally, they offer complementary information and services through scheduled appointments, providing personalized assistance in specific situations.

Each type of office is focused on a specific aspect of the immigration process

Uscis Asylum Offices

They are responsible for processing asylum applications of people who are in the United States or seeking to enter the country. These offices conduct interviews with applicants to determine whether they have a well-founded fear of persecution in their country of origin. USCIS asylum offices perform the following functions:

Reception of asylum applications: Asylum offices receive asylum applications from people who are in the United States or seeking to enter the country. Applications must be submitted on Form I-589, Application for Asylum and Withholding of Deportation. Interview scheduling: Asylum offices schedule interviews with applicants to determine whether they have a well-founded fear of persecution in their home country. Interviews take place in person at an asylum office. Conducting interviews: Asylum offices carry out interviews with asylum seekers. During the interview, the asylum officer questions the applicant about his experiences in his country of origin and the reasons why he has a well-founded fear of persecution. Issuance of decisions: Asylum offices issue decisions on asylum applications. Decisions can be positive, negative or conditional.

USCIS International Immigration Offices

The international offices, scattered around the world, are intended to provide services to US citizens, permanent residents and people outside the United States who need assistance with immigration matters.

In addition, they play a key role in facilitating procedures for those who reside or visit abroad. Uscis international offices are located in Havana, San Salvador, Guatemala City, Mexico City, New Delhi, and Nairobi, as well as Beijing and Guangzhou, China.

USCIS Administrative Appeals Office

The Office of Administrative Appeals plays an important role in the appeal process for negative decisions. Conducts administrative review to ensure uniformity and accuracy in the interpretation of immigration laws and policies.

They issue “non-precedent” decisions and, after review by the Attorney General, can provide “precedent” decisions to clearly and uniformly guide judges and the public on the correct interpretation of law and policy.

Other USCIS offices include Application Assistance Centers, which provide biometric data collection and other related services; the National Records Center that receives and processes public information requests, and the Service Centers and the National Benefits Center that receive and process a wide variety of requests and petitions.