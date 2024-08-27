In practically all the procedures offered by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS)for its acronym in English), there is a related fee that varies depending on the form. But if you are not able to cover it, The agency offers the possibility of requesting an exemption, although in specific cases and under certain conditions.

It should be remembered that, after years of not having made a modification, as of April 2024, Uscis updated its feesmost of which suffered an increase. Although there were also clarified that would continue to provide discounts and exceptions in certain cases.

In this sense, on their website they emphasize that are aware that some applicants are unable to pay the filing feesHowever, they clarified that they can only approve a fee waiver if the applicant is able to demonstrate that he or she does not have the necessary resources.

In addition, they recalled that The exemption from payments means that it is not possible to carry out any type of procedure online. Applicants must submit printed versions of the forms by mail with the exemption request attached.

The above means that Procedures that are only available through the USCIS website do not allow a fee waiver. For example, the Parole in Place program, which is currently suspended by a court order, can only be completed online.

If you are going to request a payment reduction, then You must submit Form I-912 or Request for Fee Waiver and, in addition, documentation proving that it meets one of the following criteria:

You, your spouse, your child, or your parent, if under age 21 or disabled, currently receive means-tested benefits.

Your household income is below 150 percent of the federal poverty guidelines.

You are experiencing extreme financial hardship that prevents you from paying the filing fee, such as unexpected medical expenses or an emergency.

Reasons why Uscis may deny you a fee waiver

The process to request a fee waiver is strict, as Interested parties must show sufficient evidence to determine that they are actually unable to make the payment and, in addition, The option may be denied for the following reasons: