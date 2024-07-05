According to the criteria of
Through its website, The entity also clarified that you should not send your original documents unless they are specifically requested. in the instructions on the form. If you do, immigration authorities may be forced to destroy your documents to comply with federal records law.
Since you will need to send copies, offered some advice:
- They should not be blurred or discolored.
- They should not show streaks or toner lines.
- They must not be upside down, twisted, skewed or distorted.
- They should not have darkened or missing text due to folded pages.
- All pages must be completely legible.
Recommendations for correctly filling out a Uscis form
Regardless of the type of procedure you are going to carry out, If you plan to mail your form, USCIS provides the following recommendations: so that your request is processed in the best possible way:
- Remember to sign your form in the space provided.
- Please use the most recent version of the form, check that it has not been updated.
- Do not mail a form that you have already submitted online.
- Make sure the form’s edition date and page numbers are visible at the bottom.
- Please check that you have filled out all the pages.
- Please complete the form in its entirety unless otherwise noted elsewhere.
- Do not use markers or concealer.
- If you are submitting multiple forms, write your name, date of birth, and identification number on each one.
- Pay the correct filing fee, please note that these were updated on April 1st.
- If you are submitting multiple applications, it is recommended that you make separate payments for each application.
#Uscis #stressed #failure #comply #requirement #ruin #process
Leave a Reply