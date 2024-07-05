Although the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS)has updated several of its procedures and now allows for filing various forms online, the option of doing so by mail is still valid and is the choice of many applicants. If you decide to use that method, pay attention, because There is a small detail that could end up ruining your entire process.

If you are going to send your documentation and form physically, it will be essential that your handwriting is legible and the text fits in the space. designated in the document. Perhaps the above may seem logical to you, but there is a detail that some do not consider and that is that Uscis only authorizes forms with responses in black inkIf you use any other color such as blue, red or green, your application will be rejected immediately.

Through its website, The entity also clarified that you should not send your original documents unless they are specifically requested. in the instructions on the form. If you do, immigration authorities may be forced to destroy your documents to comply with federal records law.

Since you will need to send copies, offered some advice:

They should not be blurred or discolored.

They should not show streaks or toner lines.

They must not be upside down, twisted, skewed or distorted.

They should not have darkened or missing text due to folded pages.

All pages must be completely legible.

If you are sending a physical form, pay attention to the details.

Recommendations for correctly filling out a Uscis form

Regardless of the type of procedure you are going to carry out, If you plan to mail your form, USCIS provides the following recommendations: so that your request is processed in the best possible way: