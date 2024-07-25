According to the criteria of

Through its Spanish X account, the government agency specifically commented that “in April 2024, Uscis announced a temporary final rule that increases the automatic extension period for many Employment Authorization Documents (EAD) up to 540 days.”

In addition, they shared the link www.uscis.gov/es/automaticaempleoead for those who need additional information on the subject. On that website, it is detailed that you may be eligible for the automatic extension of the EAD if:

Form I-797C, Notice of Action, notifying you of receipt of your Form I-765 renewal application has a “Received Date” that is earlier than the “Card Expires” date listed on the front of your EAD;

Form I-797C, Notice of Action, Receipt Notice has a “Received Date” of May 4, 2022, and on or before September 30, 2025;

Your renewal application falls into a category that is eligible for an automatic extension; and

The category on your current EAD matches the Eligibility Category or Class Requested indicated on your Form I-797C, Notice of Action, receipt notice.

Free resource from Uscis to facilitate your procedures

This is about your YouTube channelin which you can find “Videos on how to complete a variety of applications, forms, and more”to assist users with paperwork.