The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) carries out all immigration procedures, from the approval of the green card to asylum requests, which is why it is usually overwhelmed in the processes. But little by little the agency has looked for a way to improve its times and efficiency, although this It means disrupting some of your tools, which will happen this week.

According to what he announced through his website, will carry out maintenance work on your electronic system (CRIS), so various tools it offers digitally will not be available. The process will begin on Wednesday, March 20, at 11:50 PM and will end on Thursday, March 21, at 2:00 AM Eastern Time.

Although, as you will notice, this is a process that is planned to be carried out during off-peak hours, and will be for a short period of time, Uscis warns that users may experience technical difficulties with one or more of the following tools offered through its website:

Review of the status of your case

Online consultation (E-request)

Online address change

Processing times

Doctor Locator

office locator

Submit forms online

Access your my USCIS online account

Service Request Management Tool (SRMT)

USCIS improved its processes and tools in the United States

The agency recently announced that, thanks to a series of changes it has made, it has been possible to reduce its backlog of procedures, in addition to having attended to a record number of requests during 2023.

Various online tools will not be available. Photo:istock Share

During its report for last year, Uscis detailed that one of the reasons why they have been able to improve their response times is that they have implemented various technological solutions that improved the user experience. Thus, according to what was announced, they now have various self-service tools, for example, to schedule appointments for biometric services online or to report a change of address without having to go to the offices.

Thus, the maintenance of its systems that will be carried out this coming Thursday It responds to their intention to continue working to make the tools they offer online more efficient.