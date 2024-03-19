According to what he announced through his website, will carry out maintenance work on your electronic system (CRIS), so various tools it offers digitally will not be available. The process will begin on Wednesday, March 20, at 11:50 PM and will end on Thursday, March 21, at 2:00 AM Eastern Time.
Although, as you will notice, this is a process that is planned to be carried out during off-peak hours, and will be for a short period of time, Uscis warns that users may experience technical difficulties with one or more of the following tools offered through its website:
- Review of the status of your case
- Online consultation (E-request)
- Online address change
- Processing times
- Doctor Locator
- office locator
- Submit forms online
- Access your my USCIS online account
- Service Request Management Tool (SRMT)
USCIS improved its processes and tools in the United States
During its report for last year, Uscis detailed that one of the reasons why they have been able to improve their response times is that they have implemented various technological solutions that improved the user experience. Thus, according to what was announced, they now have various self-service tools, for example, to schedule appointments for biometric services online or to report a change of address without having to go to the offices.
Thus, the maintenance of its systems that will be carried out this coming Thursday It responds to their intention to continue working to make the tools they offer online more efficient.
