With the intention of protecting both its officials and applicants, the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS)for its acronym in English), announced that will keep its offices in Houston, Texas, closed due to the alert for the Hurricane Beryl’s passageso he asked those who have an appointment, pending shipments or ongoing processing to pay attention to the reopening dates.

According to the information released on its official website, its office located at 810 Gears Road, in Houston, Texas, will remain Closed this Monday, July 8th and tomorrow, Tuesday, July 9th, due to weather conditions.

If you have any pending procedure at that office, you can contact the Uscis contact center either through your profile on the official website or by phone. Although the entity explained that If you had an interview scheduled at the Houston office for today or tomorrow, it will be automatically rescheduled. as soon as possible and the same department will be responsible for informing you of the new date.

In case you were unable to attend your appointment due to bad weathereven though the offices are providing service, Uscis may consider rescheduling your interview. But in that case, you will have to prove that weather conditions actually prevented you from attending.

It should be noted that, under these circumstances, the entity’s protocol is to provide more time to citizens to be able to gather their information and send it. However, the situation cannot be used as an excuse for not meeting deadlines. If you have any questions regarding this, it is best to contact us directly to find out what changes apply in Texas due to the hurricane.

Consider that The date of receipt may affect eligibility for immigration benefitsFor example, the entity could ignore an appeal, an application for temporary protected status, or a petition for a nonimmigrant worker.

Take advantage of Uscis online applications for your procedures

Although it does not apply in all cases, if the form you are going to submit to Uscis is available online, and you do not intend to request a fee waiver, then Consider the option of carrying out your procedure through the digital platform.

Through your online profile on the Uscis page You will be able to carry out the following processes:

Submitting some forms will even, in some cases, give you access to a discount on the digital version.

You will be able to check the status of your case online.

You will be able to share information and respond to requests made by the entity.

You will be able to manage your information and, for example, update your address.

However, In-person appointments with Uscis cannot be skipped, so stay tuned for new dates if the situation in Texas affected you.