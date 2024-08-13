If you are planning to do an immigration procedure before the United States Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS)for its acronym in English), the first step to succeed in your process is be sure you are filing the correct form and, in this regard, the agency provided a series of recommendations.

The following steps apply to both forms available online and for sending them via postal mail.

Go to uscis.gov/forms/enAt this address you can see the information in Spanish, although it is also available in English. You will see a couple of tabs through which you can find the corresponding form according to your case.If you do not know which form you need for your application, you can click on Filter by category. If you are sure which form you need to submit, then you can click on Content Search and type in the corresponding number. In any case, The page will show you a brief summary of the purpose of the form, with additional informationfor example, whether it is possible to present it online and a link directly to the corresponding web page for more information. It is important that Pay attention to the information provided in each of the forms to be sure that it is actually the right one for your case. Once you know it’s the one you need, then You can find the documents to download and instructions for filling. Also You will see a series of tips to submit the form correctlyfor example, where to send it, the representation fee, and special instructions if applicable. Before you start filling out any information, Please verify that this is the most recent versionotherwise your application will be rejected. You will have the option to download the forms in PDF format to fill them out directly from your digital device, or print them to complete them by hand.

USCIS reminded that there is no fee for viewing and downloading the forms, These are free and open access. Before sending, Please carefully review the documents you will need to attach to your application.that is, the evidence required to support your case, which you can find in detail in the Checklist tab.

Various USCIS procedures can be completed online. Photo:iStock Share

General rules for submitting any application to Uscis

