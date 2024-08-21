According to the criteria of
“If your H-1B employment is terminated, whether voluntarily or involuntarily, generally You may take one of several actions to remain in the U.S. for a period of authorized stay. beyond 60 days“, the entity described through its official X account in Spanish, @USCIS_es.
It is worth remembering that the H-1B visa category, according to the information provided by the Uscis portal, It is intended for people who want to provide services in a specialized field.service of great merit and distinguished ability for cooperative research or development projects with the Department of Defense (DOD).
Uscis provides information on eligibility for H-1B visa extensions
On its website, USCIS assures that specialized H-1B workers may be admitted for a period of three yearsin general, It does not usually extend beyond sixwith a few limited exceptions: for example, if you are the beneficiary of an approved immigrant visa petition under the classifications of this application.
“You may be eligible for an extension of the H-1B visa beyond the sixth year If at least 365 days have passed since the labor status certification was requested on your behalf before the Department of Labor,” they say, although your request may also be denied.
It is that, likewise, There are some ineligibility criteria for these procedures, such as for example for Individuals who have not filed an application for adjustment of status or applied for an immigrant visa within one year from the date the immigrant visa becomes available.
