In that sense, it often happens recurrently that many applicants forget to perform a specific step and this prevents them from continuing with their procedures normally, so, from its official X account in Spanish (@USCIS_es) the entity emphasized the importance of avoiding a very common error that will cause the automatic rejection of your application: not signing your immigration form.

“If you forget to sign your immigration form, we will reject it.. Avoid delaying your case; file online, where the system does not allow you to submit your form if your signature is missing. See what forms are available to file online,” wrote Uscis, attaching in the post a link to an article on its official website in which it explains in detail what types of forms you must fill out, sign and submit.

In that article, Uscis explains that The purpose of this is to enable the entity to verify your identity, determine your illegibility, create immigration documents or any purpose authorized by the Immigration and Nationality Act, as amended, and other applicable laws.

The other common mistake that Uscis found among its applicants

Just as it detected that many users did not comply with the requirement to sign immigration forms, Uscis also noticed that others were forgetting an important step which, if not carried out, will also stall your process: change your postal address.

The service realized that the applicants made the change of postal address in the United States Postal Service (USPS), but They did not do it within Uscis itselfwhich is a clear mistake. It is vitally important that you also make your change of address within the Uscis portal so that your process is not hindered.

“Changing your mailing address with the USPS will not change your mailing address with Uscis and USPS will not forward correspondence from Uscis to you.. Update your information with both Uscis and USPS. Change your mailing address today,” was posted a few days ago regarding that.