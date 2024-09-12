The procedures carried out through the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS)for its acronym in English) can be complex or cumbersome for many applicants, and that is why The organization is constantly responsible for providing tools that facilitate this process.

In that sense, through your X account in Spanish, Uscis reminded applicants that have the possibility of reschedule your biometric services appointment without any penalty for your caseas long as you do so before the day and time of the previously scheduled shift arrives.

“If you need to reschedule a biometric services appointmentYou must apply through your Uscis online account or call the Uscis Contact Center (800-375-5283). There are no penalties for rescheduling your appointment.“, the entity published, and added a link to its portal, where it offers more details about this situation.

There, they indicate that this information applies to those who want to change their biometric services appointment at a local Application Assistance Center (ASC). If you need to provide your fingerprints, photograph and/or signature; ensuring that they have the capacity to demand and collect biometric data from any applicant, petitioner, sponsor, beneficiary, among others.

Uscis procedures is the entity in charge of immigration procedures. Photo:iStock Share

Why might Uscis deny rescheduling your appointment?

While Uscis confirmed that rescheduling your appointment for biometric services will not bring any consequences or modifications to your particular case, they also warn that There is a possibility that your application will be denied by the entityin case you do not meet the requirements.

If you do not follow the instructions request rescheduling before the date and time of the appointment arrives having attached the corresponding justification, Your request to reschedule this appointment may be denied by Uscisif the Court considers that the application or petition has been abandoned by the applicant.

They also clarify that The new appointment notification that will be sent to you once your request is accepted will include the date, time and location of your appointment with ASC.explaining that the biometric data provided during the process allows the agency to verify your identity, background and necessary security measures.