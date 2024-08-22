When it comes to immigration procedures, it is necessary to pay close attention to carry out the process correctly, which includes not only submitting documentation and payments, but also complying with various eligibility criteria which may include a certain age range. However, the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS)for its acronym in English), He recalled that in certain cases the age of the applicant is not important.

Through its official account on the social network X, the government entity made a publication reminding Mrs. Eva Misetich, who was born in 1887 in what is now Bosnia and Herzegovina and arrived in New York in 1909. Although he lived most of his life in the United States, he was none other than until he was 87 years old when he made the decision to finally obtain citizenship.

And it is that USCIS reminded that there is no age limit to apply for US citizenship. In the message she shared on X she even wrote: “It’s never too late to achieve your dreams.” What’s more, the fact that she is asking for this status at an older age could give her some advantages.

It is worth remembering that to become a US citizen, you will need to file Form N-400, or Application for Naturalization. In addition, you will need to meet other requirements such as being a resident for a specific period of time, proving that you have been in the country for a certain number of years, and pass two tests, one in English and one related to history and government.

Nevertheless, People over 50 years of age are exempt from taking the English test, as long as the applicant has resided permanently and legally in the United States for 20 years. Those who are 55 years of age or older and have resided permanently and legally in the United States for at least 15 years are also exempt from this test.

The agency clarified that the civic education exam is mandatory. However, if the person falls into the above situations, they will have the benefit of being able to take the test in their native language, although they will have to bring an interpreter to their interview, who must be fluent in English.

Uscis also said that People aged 65 years or olderwho have been permanent residents in the United States for at least 20 years, also will have special considerations regarding the civics test.

Reasons to obtain US citizenship

If a person has been living in the United States legally for many years, why would they need to obtain citizenship? The reason is that, through it, new rights are acquired.

One of the benefits is that American citizens are able to carry out a family reunification process, This means that they can act as sponsors for immediate family members, such as spouses and children under 21 years of age, to obtain residency. Another advantage is that they can petition for parents and siblings to enter the United States legally, an option that is not available to those who only have residency.

The U.S. citizens also have the option of working for the Federal Government in sectors such as the armed forces, education, health and social services.

On the other hand, they will have access to facilities to create their own company and generate jobs, in addition to to be able to enter and leave the United States freely without time limitations. AND The best-known benefit is that they will have the right to vote. and request support from federal programs.