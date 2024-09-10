He United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS)for its acronym in English), is the entity in charge of immigration procedures, from asylum requests, through permanent residence to citizenship. For this reason, it is in high demand, which Some take advantage to carry out various types of fraud But by knowing this information, you will be less likely to become a victim.

All immigration procedures carried out before USCIS are made up of specific processes that include sending documentation, forms, payments and more. Reason why Many applicants choose to seek advice from immigration experts. Unfortunately, some end up in the wrong hands.

And as Uscis recalled through his account on the social network X, There are many scams that those interested in immigration procedures face, from messages arriving through digital media to people posing as government officials.

For this reason, he asked those interested to remain alert and remember that the dangers are not only hidden in suspicious messages on social networks or email, but also There are people who will try to confuse you by complicating the immigration process.

You must keep your eyes open every time you are asked for any type of personal information to carry out a procedure because, In some cases, they are trying to steal your data and money.

When seeking legal advice, make sure you are seeking legal advice from a reputable attorney. or a representative working directly for an organization recognized by the Department of Justice, since no one else is authorized to provide support on immigration matters.

The scammers:

-They try to confuse you by complicating the immigration process;

-They use social media, email or phone calls to carry out their attacks, and…

One option is to go to the Executive Office for Immigration Review (EOIR) within the Department of Justice, where they can provide you with a list of attorneys in your state who provide immigration services, some for free or for a minimal fee. Another alternative is to go to the American Bar Association, which can also provide you with information on finding legal services in your state.

Only trust messages that come directly from Uscis.

What to do if you receive a suspicious message from Uscis?

Although the government agency is warning about People who pose as immigration officers to manipulate victims, and that they provide personal information, it has also been detected that through email they try to deceive applicants.

Uscis’ recommendation is Pay special attention to emails that appear legitimate but are sent by people you don’t know, those that have typos and spelling errors, those that do not end in .gov, and those that offer to help you speed up your case or obtain another type of benefit in exchange for money.

If you receive an email with any of the above characteristics, Uscis asks you to forward it to the address [email protected] where they will be responsible for confirm whether it is a fraudulent email or not.