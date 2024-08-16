According to the criteria of
It is a very common mistake among migrants who do their paperwork online that pay an incorrect amount for their applicationsand that is why the service stressed the importance of paying the corresponding fee, since will not accept any application with defects in that regard.
To make things easier for applicants, in this regard, the agency added a link to its official portal in the publication, where they provide a very useful tool to avoid this common error: it is about an online fee calculator that will help you determine the correct fee for your cases.
“Be sure to carefully read and follow the instructions for filing the form.. Filing fees, eligibility requirements, eligibility for fee waivers, required documents, and mailing addresses vary depending on the form you are filing and the reason for filing it,” they state.
#FilingTipFriday: Pay the correct fee in full. We will reject forms submitted with incorrect or incomplete fees. We have an online fee calculator that will help you determine the correct fee. https://t.co/gnY8saNWhZ
— USCIS Español (@USCIS_es) August 16, 2024
Uscis tips for completing a form correctly
USCIS also provides on its portal a series of recommendations to take into account when completing a form by postal code, which They will serve to do it with the greatest “precision” possible.
- Sign your form in the provided space.
- Use the latest version.
- Do not submit a form you have already submitted online by zip code.
- Use black ink if completing by hand.
- Ensure that the edition date and page numbers are visible.
- Complete it in its entirety.
- Do not use markers, tape or correction fluid, as they will not be readable by the scanner.
- Pay the correct filing fee.
#USCIS #reminded #reject #applicants #mistake
Leave a Reply