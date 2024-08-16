Yes ok United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (Uscisfor its acronym in English) has an official page where it offers all the information that applicants need to complete each of their immigration procedures, also He makes sure to repeat that on his social networks.

According to the criteria of

In this context, through his official X account in Spanish, Uscis reminded applicants that They should not make the mistake of paying a fee that does not correspond to their specific form.otherwise your request will be automatically rejected by the entity’s agents.

It is a very common mistake among migrants who do their paperwork online that pay an incorrect amount for their applicationsand that is why the service stressed the importance of paying the corresponding fee, since will not accept any application with defects in that regard.

To make things easier for applicants, in this regard, the agency added a link to its official portal in the publication, where they provide a very useful tool to avoid this common error: it is about an online fee calculator that will help you determine the correct fee for your cases.

“Be sure to carefully read and follow the instructions for filing the form.. Filing fees, eligibility requirements, eligibility for fee waivers, required documents, and mailing addresses vary depending on the form you are filing and the reason for filing it,” they state.

#FilingTipFriday: Pay the correct fee in full. We will reject forms submitted with incorrect or incomplete fees. We have an online fee calculator that will help you determine the correct fee. https://t.co/gnY8saNWhZ — USCIS Español (@USCIS_es) August 16, 2024

Uscis tips for completing a form correctly

USCIS also provides on its portal a series of recommendations to take into account when completing a form by postal code, which They will serve to do it with the greatest “precision” possible.