He United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (Uscisfor its acronym in English) is in charge of all immigration procedures that are requested within the country, and always tries to make the experience easier for all applicants who try to obtain their documentation through the procedures they offer.

In this sense, although they have an official page where they provide all the necessary information about each of the procedures and forms available, they also take advantage of their social networks to constantly remind people of this information. On this occasion, They assured that members of the Armed Forces and their dependents can be considered eligible to obtain the green card and citizenship.

Through their official X account in Spanish (@USCIS_es), they wrote: “Members and veterans of the United States Armed Forces and their dependents may be eligible for permanent residence and citizenship under special provisions of the Immigration and Nationality Act”.

In addition, they added a link to the publication that directs to the section of their official portal in which they indicate different data necessary for those who are interested in these procedures, such as: Naturalization through Military Service, Citizenship for military family members, Benefits for Surviving Family Members of U.S. Citizen Military Personnel and discretionary options for military personnel, veterans, new recruits and their families.

How to obtain citizenship as a family member of a veteran in the United States?

According to Uscis on its website, If you are a child of a military member who served in the United States Armed Forces, you may be eligible to obtain naturalization in the country.

To do this, You must meet certain requirements such as being 18 years old, proving that your spouse is a US citizen declared in the Armed Forces for one year or morebe authorized to accompany their spouse abroad, have legal permanent residence in the U.S., be present in the U.S. at the time of naturalization and be able to read, write and speak basic English, among other specific requirements that were specified by the agency.

Another requirement is to have a basic knowledge of the history and government of the United States.what is better known as civic education, and having been and continuing to be a person of good moral character.