It was published on January 31, 2024, for the first time since 2016, as the agency recalled in its official X account in Spanish (@USCIS_es), and It serves to recover operational costs more completely.making timely processing of new requests possible.
“Approximately 96 percent of our funding comes from filing fees and only about 4 percent comes from congressional appropriations“, the entity states on its website, where it specifies each of the regulations involved in this adjustment that came into force just over five months ago.
The main changes brought by the adjustment of rates in Uscis
According to Uscis on its page, the adjustment rule on the application fees for immigration and naturalization benefits has several main elementswhich will be mentioned below.
- Regarding individual applications, Newly established rates are limited to no more than the increase in the Consumer Price Index since 2016.
- It remains in a level below the increase in rates for applications and petitions for naturalization and adoption.
- HE lower the highest rates for employers submitting applications with special discounts.
- HE encodes existing eligibility for fee waivers for low-income and vulnerable populations, and also expands fee waivers for certain humanitarian beneficiaries.
- For most people who file their Uscis form online Instead of mailing it in printed format, A discount of US$50 will be appliedfor those cases in which the online form submission that the entity highly recommends is available.
