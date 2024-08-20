Many times, the immigration procedures that are carried out on the portal of the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS)for its acronym in English) They can be cumbersome and difficult to understand for applicants, which is why the entity provides all the necessary information on its official website.

According to the criteria of

It was published on January 31, 2024, for the first time since 2016, as the agency recalled in its official X account in Spanish (@USCIS_es), and It serves to recover operational costs more completely.making timely processing of new requests possible.

On January 31, 2024, USCIS published the final rule that, for the first time since 2016, adjusts application fees for immigration and naturalization benefits. The final rule went into effect on April 1, 2024. Learn more about the changes: https://t.co/XfS8xuQx9z — USCIS Español (@USCIS_es) August 20, 2024

“Approximately 96 percent of our funding comes from filing fees and only about 4 percent comes from congressional appropriations“, the entity states on its website, where it specifies each of the regulations involved in this adjustment that came into force just over five months ago.

With this tool you will no longer have to worry about the expiration date of your document Photo:iStock Share

The main changes brought by the adjustment of rates in Uscis

According to Uscis on its page, the adjustment rule on the application fees for immigration and naturalization benefits has several main elementswhich will be mentioned below.