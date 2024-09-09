Many people around the world have the dream of being able to obtain US citizenshipand to do so they must first deal with the procedures that are carried out with the Citizenship and Immigration Service (Uscisfor its acronym in English), which always tries to show itself to be helpful to applicants.

According to the criteria of

Precisely, through his official X account in Spanish, Uscis reminded applicants a very useful tool that can be used at no cost to obtain citizenship: it is the Citizenship Resource Center, which has free study materials for certain people.

The entity assures that this section will be useful to both Immigrants interested in becoming U.S. citizensas well as educators or organizations that support immigrants seeking citizenship, taking into account all the information that a person should know when taking the exams.

They also enabled a direct link to their official page where they provide more detailed information about the contents that can be found in this Citizenship Resource Centerdepending on whether the person is an immigrant, an educator, or a member of an organization.

The Citizenship Resource Center has free resources and study materials for:

-immigrants interested in becoming U.S. citizens;

-educators, and

-organizations that support immigrants who want to become citizens. (1/2) — USCIS Español (@USCIS_es) September 9, 2024

The resources offered by Uscis on its citizenship portal

In order for all applicants to complete their paperwork and become U.S. citizens, Uscis has prepared an article that is divided into six fragments, which provide all the necessary information to successfully complete the process of requesting this documentation.

First of all, there is a section called “Learn about Citizenship”in which they detail everything about the importance of having citizenship in the United States and the benefits that it grants. Then, in “Apply for Citizenship”, Here are the instructions to follow to carry out the application process correctly.

Further ahead, there is another call “Find Study Materials and Resources” and there are all the bibliographies that an applicant will need to learn in order to pass the naturalization exam. Finally, there are two others called “Civic Integration” and “Community Engagement Tools” which also contain additional information that will be useful to you once you have citizenship.