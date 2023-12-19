Through its official website, the Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) reiterated that is active the extension of the re-registration period for Temporary Protected Status (TPS), for citizens of El Salvador, Haiti, Honduras, Nepal, Nicaragua and Sudan. In each case, there are different deadlines.

Countries that enter the TPS regime are designated by the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS)., for its acronym in English) and indicate that they are not safe for natives of these territories to travel there. For this reason, this documentation is temporarily granted, allowing immigrants from countries on the list to remain in the United States and apply for authorization to work.

The deadlines for immigrants to re-register for TPS

Some days ago, DHS published a notice in the Federal Register repeating the extension of re-enrollment periods. On the Uscis website, the entity echoed this news and detailed the deadlines that apply to each country. In this case, citizens of El Salvador, Haiti, Honduras, Nepal, Nicaragua and Sudan will have to pay attention to the details.

Currently, the re-registration periods of the aforementioned countries, which last eighteen months, are all enabled. In detail, the dates for the citizens of each one are:

El Salvador: until March 9, 2025. Haiti: until August 3, 2024. Honduras: until July 5, 2025. Nepal: until June 24, 2025. Nicaragua: until July 5, 2025. Sudan: until April 19, 2025. See also Xiomara Castro is already the new president of Honduras and the first woman in office

TPS gives beneficiaries the possibility of applying for employment authorization in the United States

To carry out the process, TPS recipients must file Form I-821, Application for Temporary Protected Status within the aforementioned periods. The entity also reminds that interested parties can submit form I-765, application for employment authorization, documentation that enables them to obtain an Employment Authorization Document and work legally within the United States.