Becoming a United States Citizen will provide you with various benefits such as voting. If you intend to officially conceive the North American country as your homeland, You will have to complete a series of procedures, one of which will involve taking an English exam.

According to the criteria of

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS)for its acronym in English), has a series of guides available so that those interested in becoming citizens through Form N-400, or Application for Naturalization, know what to expect throughout their process and, above all, face the necessary tests without major difficulties.

And it is that Many migrants fear that their lack of English fluency will be an impediment to becoming Americans. But USCIS clarifies that this is a basic test aimed at determining whether people have an important tool to be able to develop in the country, since mastery of the language is essential.

In that sense, the test related to the English language will be based on three points:

You will need to demonstrate your ability to speak and understand English based on the form you submitted to obtain your eligibility interview.

For the reading test, you will have to read one of three sentences aloud.

In the writing test, you will have to write one of three sentences that will be given to you by the immigration officer to demonstrate your level.

On the official Uscis YouTube channel you can find a video simulating an English test which, by the way, will be done after having passed his civics exam. According to the images, The immigration officer will provide you with a tablet on which you must write the English phrase that he dictates to you.If you do not get it right the first time, you will have two more chances.

In the second part, a sentence will be shown on the tablet, which you must read correctly. Again, If you do not get it right the first time, you will have two more chances.

If you pass the US citizenship exams, there is still one step left, according to Uscis

USCIS warns those who are carrying out their naturalization process that, even passing the civics and language tests, You could end up being denied citizenship if you make a common mistake and is not paying attention to what follows.

When you take your citizenship test at the Uscis offices, The immigration officer will let you know right away if you will become a U.S. citizen. or not. The problem is that many people believe that this is the last step and that if they received an affirmative response, they only have to wait for the document to arrive at their home.

Nevertheless, They still have to attend the swearing-in ceremony, where they must sign an official declaration in English that commits them to comply with all obligations and also explains their new rights.