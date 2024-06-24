The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS)for its acronym in English) is always at the service of the immigrant population seeking to complete the process to obtain the green card, which allows them to remain legally within the country, and it is within this framework that From the organization they send constant advertisements aimed at their audience.

In the last few hours, on the official Spanish account of Uscis en X (@USCIS_es) they wrote a message remembering the importance of carrying out a procedure that not many took into account: make the change of your address not only in the United States Postal Service (USPSfor its acronym in English), but also within Uscis itself.

“Changing your mailing address with USPS will not change your mailing address with Uscis and USPS will not forward mail from Uscis to you. Update your information with both Uscis and USPS. Change your postal address today,” they wrote, which surprised several applicants who were unaware of this step.

How to change my postal address in Uscis?

As explained on the official Uscis site, There are two ways to change your postal address. in case you fall into any of certain specific categories such as a victim of domestic violence, human trafficking and other crimes, United States citizens, civil doctors, licensed attorneys, accredited representatives or related resources.

Through an online Uscis accountwhich was called by the organization itself as the best method to process the request for a change of address in real time. Through the submission of Form AR-11Printed Foreigner Change of Address Card, in case it is not part of any of the categories mentioned above.

What happens if I don’t change my postal address in Uscis?

In the event that you have not completed the change of address procedure in Uscis and have done so only in USPS, as Uscis mentions in its reminder on social networks, Your process to obtain the green card will be stalled and you will not be able to obtain the card.