He Hurricane Helene is a climate phenomenon that is affecting several regions of the United States causing significant damage in them, and that, in addition to the material consequences, also triggers problems for the authorities, as is the case with the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS)for its acronym in English).

As it always does, Uscis reminded applicants through its social networks that, due to Due to Hurricane Helene, some service offices closed their doors: they are those of Tampa, Florida; that of Atlanta, Georgia; and Milwaukee, Wisconsin; which function as application assistance centers.

Uscis considered that it is vitally important that each applicant learns this information, since Those who had previous appointments with an office may have them rescheduled. due to the weather conditions in the areas most affected by the natural phenomenon.

This also applies to the local offices of Tampa in Florida and Atlanta in Georgia, which They will be closed on September 26 and 27 respectively due to this weather situation. Other offices that will close their doors in Florida are the asylum offices in Miami and Tampa; Both did so on September 26.

Likewise, in an article on its official website, Uscis assured that, on the contrary, all international offices will all be open normallysince they were not affected by this tropical storm that is wreaking havoc in some regions of the United States.

Hurricane Helene tour.

How to reschedule my appointment with Uscis after Hurricane Helene?

Uscis also reported on its portal that those people who must reschedule their appointment with one of the offices that were affected by Hurricane Helene and will close their doors, You will receive notification of the rescheduling as soon as possible.as long as it is for climatic reasons.

This applies to those who missed their appointment because the office is closed. or for those who could not attend it and can verify that it was due to weather conditions. On the other hand, in the event that you have an InfoPass appointment or another appointment and the local Uscis office scheduled for your appointment is closed, you must reschedule a new appointment by your own means, as indicated by the service.