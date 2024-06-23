According to the criteria of
Uscis reported on the changes regarding the rates since January 2024. At that time they announced that for the first time since 2016 would adjust certain costs for immigration and naturalization procedures.
They also reported that The intent of this change was related to better processing of requests and provide faster responses to interested parties.
And, unlike other federal government agencies, Uscis is financed almost entirely by fees for its services. In fact, they affirm that 96 percent of their resources come precisely from filing fees and only the remaining 4 percent from budget allocation by Congress.
However, consider that Fee waivers are still available as long as you can demonstrate your inability to pay. It is also important to note that if you carry out some procedures online, you will be able to access discounts.
How were the costs in 2024 for the procedures before Uscis?
In detail these are the Uscis authorized costs for 2024:
- I-90 Application to Replace Permanent Resident Card (online filing) US$415.
- I-90 Application to Replace Permanent Resident Card (online filing) (with biometric services) US$415.
- I-90 Application to Replace Permanent Resident Card (submission in paper format) US$465.
- I-90 Application to Replace Permanent Resident Card (submission in paper format) (with biometric services) US$465.
- I-102 Replacement Application/Initial Nonimmigrant Entry/Departure Document US$560.
- I-129 H-1B US$780.
- I-129 H-1B (small employers and non-profit organizations) US$460.
- I-129 H-2A, Identified Beneficiaries US$1,090.
- I-129 H-2A, Identified Beneficiaries (small employers and nonprofit organizations) US$545.
- I-129 H-2A, Unidentified Beneficiaries US$530.
- I-129 H-2, Unidentified Beneficiaries (small employers and nonprofit organizations) US$460.
- I-129 H-2B, Identified Beneficiaries US$1,080.
- I-129 H-2B, Identified Beneficiaries (small employers and nonprofit organizations) US$540.
- I-129 H-2B, Unidentified Beneficiaries US$580.
- I-129 H-2B, Unidentified Beneficiaries (small employers and non-profit organizations) US$460.
- I-129 Petition for Nonimmigrant Workers L US$1,385.
- I-129 Petition for Nonimmigrant Workers L (small employers and nonprofit organizations) US$695.
- I-129 Petition for Nonimmigrant Workers OR US$1,055.
- I-129 Petition for Nonimmigrant Workers (small employers and nonprofit organizations) US$530.
- I-129CW Nonimmigrant Transitional Worker CNMI Only and I-129 Petition for Nonimmigrant Worker: Classifications E, H-3, P, Q, R or TN US$1,015
- I-129CW Nonimmigrant Transitional Worker CNMI Only and I-129 Petition for Nonimmigrant Worker: Classifications E, H-3, P, Q, R or TN (with biometric services) US$1,015.
- I-129CW Petition for a CNMI Only Nonimmigrant Transitional Worker and I-129 Petition for a Nonimmigrant Worker: Classifications E, H-3, P, Q, R or TN (small employers and nonprofit organizations) US$510.
- I-129CW Petition for a CNMI Only Nonimmigrant Transitional Worker and I-129 Petition for a Nonimmigrant Worker: Classifications E, H-3, P, Q, R, or TN (small employers and nonprofit organizations) (with services biometrics) US$510.
- I-129F Petition for Foreign Fiancé(e) US$675.
- I-130 Petition for Foreign Relative (online filing) US$625.
- I-130 Petition for a Foreign Relative (submission in printed format) US$675.
- I-131 Travel Document Application US$630.
- I-131 Travel Document Application (with biometric services) US$630.
- I-131 Refugee Travel Document (for a person 16 years of age or older) US$165.
- I-131 Refugee Travel Document (for a person 16 years of age or older) (with biometric services) US$165.
- I-131 Refugee Travel Document (for a child under 16 years of age) US$135.
- I-131 Refugee Travel Document (for a child under 16 years of age) (with biometric services) US$135.
- I-131A Application for a Travel Document (Transportation Documentation) US$575.
- I-140 Petition for Foreign Immigrant Worker US$715.
- I-191 Application for Immigration Relief under Former Section 212(c) of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) US$930.
- I-192 Application for Advance Parole to Enter as a Nonimmigrant (CBP) US$1,100.
- I-192 Application for Advance Parole to Enter as a Nonimmigrant (USCIS) US$1,100.
- I-193 Passport and/or Visa Exemption Application US$695.
- I-212 Application for Permission to Reapply for Admission to the United States After Deportation or Removal US$1,175.
- I-290B Notice of Appeal or Motion US$800.
- I-360 Petition for Amerasian, Widow(er) or Special Immigrant US$515.
- I-485 Application for Registration of Permanent Residence or Adjustment of Status US$1,440.
- I-485 Application for Registration of Permanent Residence or Adjustment of Status (with biometric services) US$1,440.
- I-485 Application for Registration of Permanent Residence or Adjustment of Status (under 14 years of age under certain conditions) US$950.
- I-526/526E Immigrant Petition for Independent/Regional Center US$11,160.
- I-539 Application to Extend/Change Nonimmigrant Status (online filing) US$420.
- I-539 Application to Extend/Change Nonimmigrant Status (online filing) (with biometric services) US$420.
- I-539 Application to Extend/Change Nonimmigrant Status (filing in paper format) US$470.
- I-539 Application to Extend/Change Nonimmigrant Status (paper filing) (with biometric services) US$470.
- I-600 Petition to Classify an Orphan as Immediate Relative US$920.
- I-600A Application for Early Processing of an Orphan Petition US$920.
- I-600A/I-600 Supplement 3 Request for Action on Form I-600A/I-600 Approved N/A US$455.
- I-601 Request for Exemption of Grounds of Inadmissibility US$1,050.
- I-601A Provisional Unlawful Presence Exemption US$795.
- I-601A Provisional Unlawful Presence Waiver (with biometric services) US$795.
- I-612 Application for Exemption from the Foreign Residency Requirement (Under Section 212(e) of the INA, as amended) US$1,100.
- I-687 Application for Temporary Resident Status US$1,240.
- I-687 Application for Temporary Resident Status (with biometric services) US$1,240.
- I-690 Application for Waiver of Grounds of Inadmissibility under Sections 245A or 210 of the Immigration and Nationality Act US$905.
- I-694Notice of Decision Appeal US$1,125.
- I-698 Application to Adjust Status from Temporary Resident to Permanent Resident (under Section 245A of the INA) US$1,670.
- I-698 Application to Adjust Status from Temporary Resident to Permanent Resident (Under Section 245A of the INA) (with biometric services) US$1,670.
- I-751 Petition to Remove Conditions on Residence US$750.
- I-751 Petition to Remove Conditions on Residence (with biometric services) US$750.
- I-765 Application for Employment Authorization (online filing) US$470.
- I-765 Application for Employment Authorization (online submission) (with biometric services) US$470.
- I-765 Application for Employment Authorization (submission in paper format) US$520.
- I-765 Application for Employment Authorization (paper submission) (with biometric services) US$520.
- I-800 Petition to Classify a Convention Adoptee as Immediate Relative and Form I-800A, Application for Determination of Suitability to Adopt a Child from a Convention Country US$920.
- I-800 Petition to Classify a Convention Adoptee as Immediate Relative and Form I-800A, Application for Determination of Suitability to Adopt a Child from a Convention Country (with biometric services) US$920.
- I-800A Supplement 3, Request for Action on Approved Form I-800A US$455.
- I-800A Supplement 3, Request for Action on Approved Form I-800A (with biometric services) US$455.
- I-817 Application for Family Unity Benefits US$760.
- I-817 Application for Family Unity Benefits (with biometric services) US$760.
- I-824 Request for Action on an Approved Application or Petition US$590.
- I-829 Investor Petition to Remove Conditions US$9,525.
- I-829 Investor Petition to Remove Conditions (with biometric services) US$9,525.
- I-881 Application for Stay of Deportation or Cancellation of Removal by Special Rule (for a person adjudicated by DHS) US$340.
- I-881 Application for Suspension of Removal or Cancellation of Removal by Special Rule (for a person adjudicated by DHS) (with biometric services) US$340.
- I-881 Application for Stay of Deportation or Cancellation of Removal by Special Rule (for a family adjudicated by DHS) US$340.
- I-881 Application for Stay of Deportation or Cancellation of Removal by Special Rule (for a family adjudicated by DHS) (with biometric services for two people) US$340.
- I-910 Application for Designation of Civil Physician US$990.
- I-929 Petition for Qualified Relative of a U-1 Nonimmigrant US$0.
- I-941 Application for Temporary Residence Permit for Entrepreneurs US$1,200.
- I-941 Application for Temporary Residence Permit for Entrepreneurs (with biometric services) US$1,200.
- I-956 Application for Designation of Regional Center US$47,695.
- I-956F Application for Approval of an Investment in a Commercial Company US$47,695.
- I-956G Annual Declaration of the Regional Center US$4,470.
- N-300 Request for Presentation of Declaration of Intent US$320.
- N-336 Request for Hearing on a Decision in Naturalization Proceedings under Section 336 (online filing) US$780.
- N-336 Request for Hearing on a Decision in Naturalization Proceedings Under Section 336 (submission in paper format) US$830.
- N-400 Naturalization Application (online submission) US$710.
- N-400 Naturalization Application (online submission) (with biometric services) US$710.
- N-400 Naturalization Application (submission in printed format) US$760.
- N-400 Naturalization Application (paper presentation) (with biometric services) US$760.
- N-400 Naturalization Application (applicants with household income between 150% and 400% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines (FPG) US$380.
- N-400 Naturalization Application (applicants with household income between 150% and 400% of the FPG) (with biometric services) US$380.
- N-470 Application to Maintain Residency for Naturalization Purposes US$420.
- N-565 Application for Replacement of Naturalization/Citizenship Document (online submission) US$505.
- N-565 Application for Replacement of Naturalization/Citizenship Document (submission in printed format) US$555.
- N-600 Application for Certificate of Citizenship (online submission) US$1,335.
- N-600 Application for Certificate of Citizenship (presentation in printed format) US$1,385.
- N-600K Application for Citizenship and Issuance of Certificate (online submission) US$1,335.
- N-600K Application for Citizenship and Issuance of Certificate (submission in printed format) US$1,385.
- Uscis Immigrant Fee US$235.
- H-1B Registration Process Fee US$215.
- Biometric Services US$30.
- G-1041 Genealogical Index Search Request (online submission) US$30.
- G-1041 Genealogical Index Search Request (presentation in printed format) US$80.
- G-1041A Request for Genealogical Records (online submission) US$30.
- G-1041A Request for Genealogical Records (submission in format) US$80.
- G-1566 Request for Certificate of Nonexistence of Registration US$330.
#Uscis #recalled #changed #rates #procedures
Leave a Reply