For years, the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) kept the rates for its different procedures unchanged. However, Since last April 1, the new costs came into force and it is the responsibility of applicants to know how much they must pay according to their case, otherwise, they could face immediate rejection.

Uscis reported on the changes regarding the rates since January 2024. At that time they announced that for the first time since 2016 would adjust certain costs for immigration and naturalization procedures.

They also reported that The intent of this change was related to better processing of requests and provide faster responses to interested parties.

And, unlike other federal government agencies, Uscis is financed almost entirely by fees for its services. In fact, they affirm that 96 percent of their resources come precisely from filing fees and only the remaining 4 percent from budget allocation by Congress.

However, consider that Fee waivers are still available as long as you can demonstrate your inability to pay. It is also important to note that if you carry out some procedures online, you will be able to access discounts.

Uscis made changes to its rates with the intention of providing faster responses. Photo:iStock

How were the costs in 2024 for the procedures before Uscis?

In detail these are the Uscis authorized costs for 2024: