Although most immigration procedures in the United States are available to minors, it is important to take into account that conditions change and It is the responsibility of guardians or parents to carry out the processes in the appropriate manner.This applies, for example, if you are going to apply for a certificate of citizenship.

Through your profile on X, the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS)for its acronym in English), reminded those who are going to submit form N-600or Request for a certificate of your citizenship which, in addition to completing all sections and submitting related documentation, If the request is for a minor under 14 years of age, an additional step is required.

Parents or legal guardians are the ones who complete the form, but they do not always realize that additional information needs to be filled out. In this particular case, is required sign in section 8. Otherwise, as specified in the document, your application will be denied.

If your application is approved, You will receive a certificate that will serve as evidence of your, or your child’s, U.S. citizenship. This is useful, for example, if you were born abroad but are claiming to be a U.S. citizen through your parents, or if you automatically became a U.S. citizen through an exercise of law after your birth but before you turned 18 years old.

Uscis also noted that The death of one or both parents does not affect your ability to apply for the Citizenship Certificate if it was automatically acquired before death, either at the time of birth or after.

How to apply for a certificate of citizenship from Uscis?

It is worth remembering that the Form N-600, or Application for Certificate of Citizenship, You can file online, which gives you advantages such as receiving alerts about the status of your case, sending correspondence, updating your personal information and uploading evidence if necessary.

Nevertheless, The option to complete the process online is not available if you live outside the United States. request a fee waiver or are a member or veteran of one of the military services. This procedure has a cost of US$1,335.