He Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced in the last few hours the possibility of extending the humanitarian permit for Afghan immigrants in USA that meet certain particular requirements. Beyond having the necessary characteristics for this expansion, the agency clarified that each case will be reviewed specifically and that the approval of this resource is not guaranteed.

According to what the entity expressed, Some immigrants from Afghanistan can request a two-year extension of their humanitarian permit, also called parole by the original term in English. The requirements are exclusive in terms of age and date of entry to the US.

Who can request the extension of the USCIS humanitarian permit

As stated in the Official site of the organization, those who are authorized to request the extension are Afghan immigrants who were under 14 years old until September 26 and have entered the country with humanitarian permission between July 30, 2021 and September 30, 2022 with admission OAR or PAR.

In addition to what has already been mentioned, some requirements regarding documentation are also included. To be eligible to apply for the extension, applicants cannot have submitted an application for: Form I-131, which is used to request a new humanitarian permit; Form I-485, to register permanent residence; Form I-589, to request asylum.

In his announcement, USCIS assured that it will consider extending the original term of the humanitarian permit by two years. Review will be done on a case-by-case basis for each Afghan immigrant within this group and is not guaranteed to be granted to everyone who meets the requirements.