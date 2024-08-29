The Biden administration opened the possibility that certain undocumented migrantsmarried to U.S. citizens, and their stepchildren, could regularize their situation in the country through a program known as Parole in Place or Keeping Families Together. However, This one was arrested following an order from a federal judge. Still, Immigration authorities made an important clarification.

He United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS)for its acronym in English), through its account on the social network X, clarified that he continues to receive the I-131F formor Application for temporary residence permit in the country for certain non-citizen spouses and stepchildren of US citizens, which is available online.

In fact, has been scheduling appointments for the collection of biometric data for those people who began this process Despite the federal judge’s decision, the district court’s order authorizes the conduct of such a procedure to gather information.

It should be remembered that through this program, if it is reactivated, Certain immigrants have the possibility of obtaining a residence permit without having to leave the United States.as long as they meet certain requirements. For example, those who are married to U.S. citizens must meet the following:

Being present in the United States without having been admitted or processed for a temporary residence permit, that is, being in the country without legal status.

Demonstrate that you have been continuously physically present in the United States for at least 10 years prior to June 17, 2024.

Have a legally valid marriage to a U.S. citizen of at least 10 years, before June 17, 2024.

Not having any type of criminal record that disqualifies you and could lead you to be considered a threat to security.

Be willing to submit your biometrics and undergo a background check.

That is precisely why, with regard to the last point, USCIS emphasizes that it continues to move forward with the proceduresalthough it makes clear that, For now, it will not be possible to carry out any authorization.

Why is USCIS still accepting Parole in Place applications if the program is paused?

This week Texas federal judge J. Campbell Bakerresponded to a lawsuit filed by 16 Republican-governed states and made the decision to stop the Parole in Place program.

The judge ruled in favor of the states that argued that This immigration benefit is illegal and encourages the irregular crossing of more peoplein addition to meaning a financial burden for the entities.

Based on the above, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) currently, is prohibited from granting the benefit to migrants who request it for at least the next 14 days, during which time the order will be executed.

Unless the ban is extended, After this period, it will be possible to begin processing the applications, This is why immigration authorities are still accepting forms, which may receive a response once the legal recourse filed is no longer valid.