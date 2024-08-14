Obtaining U.S. citizenship involves going through a series of stepsprocedures and tests, which is why this process often generates doubts for those interested. If you want to resolve any questions about this, you cannot miss this event that will be held by the Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS, (for its acronym in English).

Uscis regularly holds various eventssome of them in person and others online, with the intention of support those interested in various immigration procedures.

Topics and locations vary, so it’s worth keeping an eye on the various workshops the department holds. But, If you are looking to become a US citizen and you speak Spanish, then the following information is for you.

This Wednesday, August 14, 6 PM to 7:30 PMPacific Time, Uscis will hold a special session called “How to become an American citizen” through which it will help permanent residents, and others interested in naturalization, to learn about:

Eligibility criteria.

Exams.

The rights and responsibilities involved in obtaining that immigration status.

The best thing is that You will not have to travel to take part in this session, You will only need to access the site during the established time. The portal will ask you for the following information:

Meeting ID: 230 833 971 272

Access code: zo7QAK

However, it is important to say that, in order to participate in this webinar that will be held in Spanish, You will need to register first. In return, you will receive an invitation to join the session at the time mentioned.This registration is available on the Uscis website.

USCIS has several channels to support you in your naturalization process. Photo:YouTube USCIS

Uscis workshops on immigration procedures

If you do not have the opportunity to participate in the session dedicated to the citizenship process through naturalization that will be carried out, or your immigration interest is another, you should know that Uscis holds various events throughout the year.

The entity in charge of immigration procedures carries out different training workshops for its stakeholders through which it provides timely information and suggestions.

If you want to know what the events available in your area or that are related to the request you wish to makeYou can contact the USCIS Public Liaison by email at: [email protected].

Please note that you cannot send specific questions related to your case or request legal advice, this email address is only available to provide comments and suggestions or to request a meeting or information about upcoming immigration workshops. Another option is to go to the USCIS website and click on the “upcoming local engagements” tab, choose your state, the type of information you are interested in, and the date.