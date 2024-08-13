In it United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS)for its acronym in English) They constantly provide all kinds of useful information for migrants who are looking for solutions for their procedures in the entity, which can be very complex at times.

In this regard, although USCIS has an official portal where all the necessary information for any type of immigration procedure is available, it also keeps its social networks active: on this occasion, it recalled through its X account in Spanish (@USCIS_es) The five steps to follow for those who cannot submit their application online.

“Many USCIS forms can be filed online. If your form is not available or you are unable to file it online, We have created a web page with the five steps to submit your application correctly in a safe Uscis location,” they wrote, and attached the link in which they specify each of them, which are the following.

Knowing what to present: First of all, the first thing you should do is consult the section of the USCIS website that mentions your particular form, and there you will be able to find the procedures to follow and the documentation to submit depending on the procedure in question. When to apply: To find out who can and cannot file and when to do so, USCIS offers additional guides, filing date calculators, and other tools to help you determine if you are eligible for the case. How to fill out the form: Many applicants have problems at this step, since they do not know how to fill out the form correctly. To this end, USCIS provides supporting documents in which it gives basic recommendations such as completing it by typewriter if possible, or with black or dark blue ink if it is done by hand. They also recommend providing a current, active or reliable mailing address, among others. What and how to pay: In this case, Uscis offers different articles in which it answers what is the correct payment to make, what payment methods can be used, or some additional questions that may be useful to the community. Organize your package: Once all the above procedures have been completed, USCIS recommends a series of tips that can help you organize the delivery of your application, which should include photographs, checks, forms, supplements and supporting documents, in that order.

The additional tool that Uscis offers to help your process move forward

Uscis also has a virtual assistant named Emma on its official website which is available 24 hours a day and with which You can chat to ask any questionswhich will be answered as quickly as possible and in a simple and concise manner, to help you unblock your process.