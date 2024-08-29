As the entity in charge of immigration procedures, United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS)for its acronym in English), faces a significant workload. However, in recent years The department has carried out various updates to your procedures With the intention of providing faster and more efficient responses, one of them has been the possibility of submitting forms digitally.

Uscis reminded that submitting an application online provides a number of advantagesas it is a safe and quick option to access some benefits, including the possibility of paying less.

In order to complete an application online, you will need to create an account on the Uscis website, from which you will have the opportunity to: access guides and detailed information regarding the procedure you wish to submit.

The agency highlighted that among the The most popular applications received online are applications for U.S. citizenship; the petition for replacement of the permanent resident card or green card; the petition for an alien relative; and the application for asylum.

However, it has a wide variety of options for procedures that can be carried out digitally. In fact, some of them can only be carried out through this route, as is the case of form I-131F, to participate in the Parole in Place program.

To encourage the use of its digital platform, USCIS lists the following advantages of filing online:

You will be able to access your information via a phone, tablet or computer.

You will receive detailed instructions as you complete a form.

You will be able to avoid common mistakes, for example, not being able to submit the form without first signing it.

You will be able to save a draft of your application and complete it later, at your own pace.

You will be able to pay your filing fee more easily and securely.

You will receive immediate confirmation when your form has been received, rather than having to wait for a notification via email.

You will be able to access the status and history of your case.

You will be able to respond to requests for evidence, that is, attach the documentation that the agency requests.

You will be able to see every notification that is sent to you.

You will be able to send messages securely and receive responses.

A further advantage is that in some cases, You will be able to access discounts on your procedures. For example, to replace your green card, the online application costs US$415, and the mail-in application costs US$465. Meanwhile, the online application for naturalization costs US$710, but the mail-in application costs US$760.

USCIS allows you to complete several procedures online and offers advantages for doing so.

Cases in which you can only submit Uscis applications via postal mail

Despite all the advantages mentioned, keep in mind that there are cases in which you can only send your request by postal mail.

USCIS reminded that if you plan to access a fee waiver, you must submit Form I-912 and documentation showing that you are unable to make the corresponding payment. This procedure is only available in printed format.