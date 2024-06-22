In order to help you adequately prepare for the United States citizenship testhe United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS, for its acronym in English), focused on the importance of a key question what is done about the country flagso it is essential to understand its historical and symbolic meaning.

The central question of the citizenship exam that Uscis highlighted on its official YouTube channel is: “Why are there thirteen stripes on the American flag?”. This consultation evaluates the applicant’s historical knowledge, seeking to know if he or she accurately understands the national symbols.

The correct answer is: “Because they represent the original 13 colonies.” According to information on the United States government website, the thirteen horizontal stripes on the flag They symbolize the original thirteen colonies that declared independence from Great Britain in 1776.. These are the first states that formed the union of the country.

Preparation for the United States citizenship exam provided by Uscis



Candidates for citizenship must demonstrate basic knowledge of American historyits national symbols and its system of government to obtain citizenship.

To properly prepare for the citizenship test, it is advisable study the material provided by Usciswhich includes questions about the history of the United States, the principles of democracy, the rights and responsibilities of citizens, among other topics of great importance.

It is important to attend the USCIS interview safely

In addition to the question about the thirteen stripes on the flag, The exam covers other essential aspects that every future citizen should know. For any type of doubts, the organization offers online resources, study guides and educational tools that help prepare for the citizenship test.

On the other hand, it is advisable consider preparation classes offered by educational institutions to improve knowledge and skills before taking the exam.