To the migrants living in the United States It can be very difficult for them to find stable employment, and for this reason the United States Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS)for its acronym in English) offers different procedures and guides which allows this sector of people to enter the labor market legally.

According to the criteria of

Also, also They have a guide on their official website (www.uscis.gov/citizenship/civic-assimilation/settling-in-the-us/employment) where they deposited all the Information that migrants need to know when looking for workensuring that the federal government has resources to assist in this search.

In it, You will find direct links to articles from the U.S. Department of Labor. (DOL) with more detailed information on different recommendations necessary when looking for a job, such as Online resources, local and regional employment services, how to submit a resumeconfirm eligibility to work, search and apply for federal jobs, among others.

“Finding a job is one of the first things you’ll want to do once you settle into your new community. The links offer tips on how to find job openings, apply for a job, and write a resume.“, the organization says in this regard.

In that sense, it also included another section devoted to employment standardswhich are essential to know in order to know how to legally defend yourself in any work situation that may arise. All the laws and practices required can be found in the guide prepared by Uscis.

Uscis continues to look for ways to provide good service to its customers. Photo:iStock Share

Uscis’ special advice for job seekers

In addition to providing all the crucial information for looking for a job and getting into market regulations, Uscis assured that a very productive option to start having your first work experiences in the United States is to starting a small business.

“It’s a great way to make a living and contribute to the community”describes the service, which, on this occasion, facilitated several direct links from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) that offer information on the steps to follow to start a small business, which can be a solution for those who cannot find a stable job.