In a report on fiscal year 2023 statistics, United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) revealed that He granted U.S. citizenship primarily to people who were permanent residents of the country for five years.

The path that an immigrant must take to obtain US citizenship It is not easy, and in many cases it is full of obstacles that begin to clear up when you receive the permanent residence card, also known as green cardSince then, foreign citizens enjoy most of the rights that American citizens possess, although they still have to go through one more step to achieve the next status.

Based on the report that compiles data on work during the fiscal year 2023, the agency revealed that Most immigrants who received U.S. citizenship In the mentioned period there were people who They had the green card for five years (82.9 percent).

USCIS also noted that 15.6 percent were people who had a green card three years ago and were married to an American citizen three years ago. While 1.4 percent received the document for military service during a designated period of hostilities and 0.1 percent belong to another category.

Category of persons who received U.S. citizenship

In the report published on its official website, USCIS reported that the majority of people who received U.S. citizenship They came to the country as immediate relatives of American citizens (33.1 percent) or were part of family-sponsored preference categories (19.3 percent).

People who obtained their citizenship through Employment-Based Preference accounted for 14 percent of the totalwhile refugees and asylees accounted for 11.4 percent. On the other hand, USCIS also shared that 89.5 percent of the people who took the naturalization exam managed to pass it.