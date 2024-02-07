The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced changes to the beneficiary selection process for H-1B work visas. Under the new final rule, a process focused on beneficiaries instead of employer records will be implemented.

This means that the records will be chosen by sole beneficiary, ensuring that each individual has the same opportunities to be selected, regardless of the number of records submitted on your behalf by an employer. These modifications seek to strengthen the integrity of the program and ensure equitable selection, thereby reducing the potential for fraud in the system.

Besides, Uscis will require applicants to provide valid passport or travel document information of each beneficiary during the initial registration period of fiscal year 2025. This requirement is intended to reduce the potential for fraud and ensure the validity of the statements in the records.

The director of Uscis, Ur M. Jaddou, highlighted in a statement the importance of these measures to improve equity in the selection process. “We are always looking for ways to strengthen integrity and reduce the potential for fraud while improving and streamlining our application processes,” Ella Jaddou said. “Improvements in these areas should make H-1B selections more equitable for petitioners and beneficiaries.”

USCIS imposes locks to reduce fraud

The final rule also establishes provisions to reduce fraud and ensure that statements in records are valid. USCIS will have the ability to deny or revoke H-1B petitions if the underlying record contains a false statement or is otherwise invalid. Additionally, it may deny or revoke approval of an H-1B petition if the fee associated with the registration is rejected or not reconciled after filing.

As soon as to the initial registration period for H-1B visas subject to the fiscal year 2025 cap, this will open from March 6 to 22, 2024. During this period, potential petitioners must electronically register each beneficiary and pay the associated registration fee for each beneficiary.

Additionally, Uscis will launch new online organizational accounts and enable online filing of associated Forms I-129 and I-907. This measure seeks to facilitate the process for petitioners and their legal representatives, allowing them to collaborate and prepare H-1B records more efficiently.