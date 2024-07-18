On June 18, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced measures aimed at strengthening family unity in the process of immigration in the united states. This announcement focuses on the process of considering, on a case-by-case basis, the Parole in Place Program Applications (PIP), permanence, for certain Non-citizen spouses of U.S. citizens who have resided in the country for at least a decade.

While the entity is not currently accepting applications under this process, will begin accepting applications from August 19It is of utmost importance that applicants wait until this date to submit their applications, as Any previous submission will be rejected.

Eligibility requirements for the “Parole in Place” program, according to Uscis



To be considered for the discretionary granting of residence permit In the country under this process, applicants must meet the following criteria by June 17, 2024:

Being present in the United States without having been legally admitted or having permission to stay temporarily.

Have resided continuously in the United States for at least 10 years.

Be legally married to a U.S. citizen as of June 17, 2024.

Not having a criminal record that disqualifies or represents a threat to national or public security.

Demonstrate a favorable justification for USCIS’s discretion.

Although we cannot yet submit applications, Interested parties can begin preparing the necessary documentation to demonstrate your eligibility. This includes:

Marriage certificate proving legal relationship with a U.S. citizen.

Valid identification documents, such as a driver’s license, passport or birth certificate.

Proof of continuous residence in the United States for at least 10 years, such as rent receipts, school records, or tax returns.

Uscis will provide more details on the application processincluding specific forms and filing fees, in an upcoming Federal Register notice. In addition, applicants should keep an eye on the Federal Register website. Process to Promote Family Unity and Stability for up-to-date information.

Notably Certain non-citizen children of applicants will also be considered under this process if they meet the specific requirements as of June 17, 2024, including the evidence of your relationship to the U.S. citizen and your physical presence in United States.