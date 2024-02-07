Through a publication on its official website, The Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced that Syrian citizens will have an eighteen-month extension in the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) program, for its acronym in English). In its statement, the entity stated that the situation in Syria motivated this extension to enable the stay of these migrants in the United States.

Among the resources that foreigners can apply for to live in the US, TPS is one that generates a lot of interest. This is granted to citizens of countries where US authorities consider there is a risk. For this reason, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) compiles a list of these nations and updates it frequently. In this context, the extension and redesignation period was announced.

Syrian citizens received an extension for TPS in the United States

According to what is indicated in the statement shared on the official site, the Secretary of National Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, announced the “extension and redesignation of Syria to Temporary Protected Status for 18 months”, a period that will run from April 1, 2024 to September 30, 2025. Through the extension, the agency estimates that about 6,200 Syrian TPS beneficiaries will be able to maintain the status until September 2025, while the redesignation allows about 2,000 new ones to be added.

For this resource to be granted, Applicants must be Syrian citizens, or non-citizens whose last residence was in Syria, and reside in the United States since at least January 25, 2024. In addition, there are also other additional requirements that can be consulted on the official website of Uscis.

Uscis announced the TPS extension and redesignation period for Syrian citizens in the United States.

Beyond those who join the quotas for new TPS beneficiaries, the entity highlights that Those who already have the status must register to have the extension and not lose their employment authorization.. In this case, the deadline to do so will be between January 29 and March 29.