The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) informed the community that it will carry out maintenance work on its electronic systemthe Electronic Citizenship and Immigration Information System (CRIS), which could temporarily affect some online procedures.

Maintenance is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, January 24, at 11:50 pm, and is expected to conclude on Thursday, January 25, at 2:00 am (Eastern Time).. During this period, users may experience technical difficulties in various online tools offered by Uscis.

Among the affected functions are case status monitoring, online consultations (E-request), online change of address, information on processing times, doctor and office locators, online filing, access to accounts in my Uscis, and the Service Request Management Tool (SRMT).

CRIS, Uscis' core system, plays a crucial role in managing immigration cases, from applications for permanent residence and citizenship to visas and work permits. This computer system stores, manages and automates processes, providing key information to applicants about the status of their cases and immigration requirements.

Recommendations during CRIS maintenance

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you,” Uscis said in its statement.. Although the maintenance seeks to improve the efficiency of the system, users are recommended to plan ahead and avoid completing online procedures during the mentioned hours to avoid possible setbacks.

(We also recommend: Uscis reported that these visas will no longer be available for the first half of 2024)

Users are advised to plan and avoid online procedures during maintenance hours.

CRIS is used to store personal and case information, automate processes, and provide essential data to applicants.. This complex system, constantly updated, is essential for efficient and effective immigration case management.

The immigrant community and those who use Uscis online services should be aware of possible temporary difficulties during the maintenance of CRIS. Uscis, through this process, seeks to strengthen its ability to provide more efficient and accurate services in the future.