He United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS)for its acronym in English) is in charge of all immigration procedures for the corresponding documentation, and in that sense always keeps applicants informed with important updates that arise in the organization.

This happened recently, as they communicated through their official portal about the change of address they made in one of their service centers. to submit Form I-855. Since September 1st, It must be sent to the following private address of the Texas Service Center:

USCIS TSC

Attn: I-865

6046 N. Belt Line Road, Suite 865

Irving, TX 75038-0021.

The agency clarified that All submissions must be made via Texas Service Center mail and explained that “the reason for this change is to support the ongoing efforts of service centers to increase efficiency and centralize the receipt and digitization of forms.”

They also argued that They will maintain a 60-day grace period for those submissions that are sent by mail to Service Centers in California, Nebraska, or Vermont, ensuring that these centers will reject any postmark that arrives after November 1, 2024.

The other form address that Uscis changed

As with Form I-865, Uscis reported that the California Service Center (CSC) also has a new submission address for queries in printed format related to Form I-751 waivers, which are based on assault or extreme cruelty.

These changes are due to the fact that the CSC, on August 12, was relocated to a new locationwhile USCIS is centralizing the processing of these immigration benefits.

Taking advantage of this novelty, the entity also reminded applicants that These service centers do not provide in-person servicesnor do they conduct interviews or receive applications, requests or questions without prior appointment, in order to avoid any problems in that regard.