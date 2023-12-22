Studying in the United States can be a great opportunity for thousands of people because it has some of the highest quality and recognized spaces in the world. However, in order to have training in the North American country, it is necessary to process an F or M nonimmigrant student visa, and in this regard the Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) reported some updates.

Through its portal, the organization issued a policy guidance related to student visas intended to provide foreigners and American academic institutions with a manual on eligibility requirements, school transfers, practical training, and employment.

According to what was disclosed, the students with F and M visas They must have a foreign residence and demonstrate that they do not intend to abandon it, if they will seek to obtain a work permit.

On the other hand, the guide notes that F students who wish to obtain an extension of optional practical training (OPT) based on their undergraduate degree in a science, technology, engineering and mathematics field, can be hired by startups. This is as long as the employer adheres to the requirements of the training plan and provides compensation commensurate with the payments it would provide to Americans in a similar situation.

It is important that students, universities and, where appropriate, companies, stay aware of the rules regarding visas to study in the United States, of manner that the programs can be brought closer to the right people without violating any type of guidelines.

Students will be able to access more employment options.

What are the visas to study in the United States?

To Studying in the United States requires applying for a type F or M student visa. These are the differences between one and the other:

Students who have an F-1 visa, that is, nonimmigrant academic student classification, They can enter the United States as full-time students in a college, university, seminary, conservatory, high school, elementary school, or other academic institution, as well as in a language training program.

In turn, students who have an M-1 visa are classified as nonimmigrant vocational students, that category is given to people who take established vocational programs or other recognized non-academic programs that are not language training programs.