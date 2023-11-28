As officially reported, The Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) changed the address of the asylum office in Tampa, Florida. The previous address will no longer be valid as of Wednesday, November 29 and its new location will begin to be operational and open to the public only on December 11. In the article, the entity indicates that this change does not modify the jurisdiction that its headquarters had until now.

For all those who want to carry out immigration procedures, applications and processes of different kinds are carried out with Uscis. Therefore, staying up to date with the changes and news offered by the organization is vital and a top priority. With some frequency, the entity moves some of its headquarters for different reasons. This time, it was the turn of the Tampa location.

USCIS moved its asylum office headquarters to Tampa, Florida

As of Nov. 28, the office was located at 5524 W Cypress Street. In mid-2021, The entity had reported a change of address in the future to be able to meet the growing demand for work in the state of Florida.. A little more than two years later, the change finally takes place.

USCIS announced the change of the headquarters of its asylum office in Tampa, Florida See also Rust, the 'border collie' who rescued a lost hiker in Patagonia

According to what Uscis indicated on its official website, the new address, which will accept correspondence starting November 29 despite the fact that the opening to the public will only be two weeks later, is:

3924 Coconut Palm Drive

Tampa, Florida 33619

At the same time, it was also emphasized that walk-in visitors will not be received until December 13. Despite the change of headquarters, the Tampa asylum office will continue to have jurisdiction over people living in northern and western Floridaand also in certain regions particularly in the center of the Sunshine State.