Through its official website, he Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS)) warned about a period of time in which several functions of the service will show difficulties in use. For a few hours, users may have trouble performing some actions and viewing relevant information.

The official platform is visited by hundreds of thousands of people every day. Whether to carry out a particular procedure regarding the immigration situation or simply to consult information, the truth is that the communication channel has a large number of users.

Uscis warned that some functions may have problems for a few hours

Through a brief statement that was shared through the official site, Uscis notified users between Wednesday night and the early hours of Thursday that system maintenance tasks will be carried out. Specifically, the process will take place between November 1 at 11:50 pm and November 2 at 2 am Eastern Time.

As specified, during that time the following resources and tools of the entity may be affected: status of my case, online consultation, online address change, processing times, doctor locator, office locator, file online , my USCIS online account and Service Request Management Tool.

Among other things, the USCIS website provides information on the United States visa See also Santanchè: those who criticize me come to Twiga. Blackmail arrow at the premier?

With this information, users will be able to take into account this period of service difficulties. Knowing that it will not be possible to use it for a few hours, they will have the possibility to organize their pending tasks on the website and do them before or after the stoppage so as not to encounter any inconvenience.