Starting this Friday, November 17, he Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) will begin with the registration of the family reunification program for immigrants from Ecuador announced by the Joe Biden government one month ago. In order to temporarily enter the United States and process the corresponding documentation within the North American country, a relative of the applicant who already lives legally there must make the invitation to his or her relative.

The measure was announced in mid-October due to the increase in Ecuadorians who tried to cross the border with Mexico illegally. Given this situation, it was decided to carry out this program, which had already been carried out with other countries in the region with the same objective. Starting this Friday, registration will begin, according to Telemundo.

The family reunification program for Ecuadorians in the United States

Who should take the first step to start with the application is the relative of the interested Ecuadorian, who may be a US citizen or legal resident. Specifically, this is done using form I-130, petition for a foreign relative. With this procedure approved, presented by the family member and addressed to the interested Ecuadorian, the applicant may apply to be part of the program, using form I-134A.

If approved, Recipients will receive parole and may obtain a work permit in the US. At that time, They will be able to process their visa and finally their permanent residence or green card when they meet the requirements. Usually, those who have a humanitarian permit can stay in the country for up to three years.

Registration of the family reunification program for immigrants from Ecuador begins See also David Mella, a 'blessed' problem for Julen Guerrero

The great advantage of this initiative is the possibility of advancing the beginning of the stay in the United States and accelerating the visa processing process, which under other conditions would have to be done from Ecuador and in a much longer time.