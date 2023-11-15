Through a publication that the Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) made on its website, it was announced that Form I-140, Petition for Alien Immigrant Worker, filed with a request for priority processing, should no longer be sent to service centers. Starting this Monday, November 13, this procedure must be carried out through the organization’s secure locations.

The official communication specified that The modification applies only to the combination of forms I-140 and I-907 that are submitted simultaneously. In the event that a request for priority processing is made for a foreign immigrant worker petition that is already in progress, this change will not apply. The novelty will also not apply if the aforementioned combination includes a third form. The objective of the change, as explained by the entity, is to “increase efficiency by reducing the impact” on service centers to streamline procedures.

The change in the processing of the Uscis I-140 form

From this November 13th, Forms I-140 and I-907 filed together must be sent to secure USCIS locations and not to service centers, as was done until now. If they are sent to this last type of location, the procedure will be rejected.

In the same publication, the agency specified the new postal addresses to carry out the process according to the state or territory in which the applicant is located. If the person filing forms I-140 and I-907 simultaneously is in Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Georgia, Guam, Hawaii, Idaho, Louisiana, Marshall Islands, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Mariana Islands , Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, US Virgin Islands, Utah, Washington, Wyoming or in the Armed Forces, requests should be sent to the secure USCIS location in Phoenix:

United States Postal Service (USPS):

Uscis

Attn: Premium I-140

PO Box 21500

Phoenix, AZ 85036-1500

FedEx, UPS and DHL Deliveries:

Uscis

Attn: Premium I-140 (Box 21500)

2108 E. Elliot Rd.

Tempe, AZ 85284-1806

The USCIS change on two forms to obtain residency in the United States

For applicants from Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Indiana. Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, Carolina South, South Dakota, Tennessee, Vermont, West Virginia or Wisconsin, submissions should be sent to the USCIS secure location in Elgin:

United States Postal Service (USPS):

Uscis

Attn: Premium I-140

PO Box 4008

Carol Stream, IL 60197-4008

FedEx, UPS and DHL Deliveries:

Uscis

Attn: Premium I-140 (Box 4008)

2500 Westfield Drive

Elgin, IL 60124-7836