The United States Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS) governs many of its rules and procedures based on immigration laws, including the legislation aimed at the protection of minors and, in this regard, has just carried out an update to its policy guide.

According to the criteria of

Through a statement, the agency announced a Modification to the policy guide on the “request to obtain” requirement, in accordance with the Child Status Protection Act (CSPA).

Specifically, there was an update to Volume 7, Part A, Chapter 7 of the policy manual, so that it is clear how age is calculated based on the CSPA.

The intention is facilitate the regularization of immigration status of non-citizens who are experiencing extraordinary circumstancesIn this regard, the changes are as follows:

The amendment clarifies that the calculation of age under the CSPA for an applicant who demonstrated extraordinary circumstances and is excused from the “sought to acquire” requirement is based on the date the immigrant visa was available for one year, without any intervening period of unavailability.

It is clarified that in the circumstance where an immigrant visa was available, and then not available, the age calculation will be based on the date the immigrant visa was initially available, provided the applicant demonstrates extraordinary circumstances.

The importance of this change is based on the fact that Non-citizens seeking permanent resident status in a preference category, according to CSPA law, they must meet a certain age range.

And sometimes, the entity denies a request for adjustment of status and when the applicant asks to reopen his case, he has already reached the age of majority, so through these changes you will be able to submit a motion.

The changes will help underage migrants regularize their status. Photo:iStock Share

Who is affected by the USCIS changes related to the Child Status Protection Act?

According to the Immigration and Nationality Act, A minor is defined as a single person under the age of 21.

Yeah A person applies for permanent resident status as a minor, but if you turn 21 before receiving a response, the law means that you can no longer be considered a minor for immigration purposes, so in many cases you will have to file a new application.

However, the Child Status Protection Act, which came into force in 2022, indicates that in some cases, Certain individuals may continue to be classified as minors even after they have turned 21. What doesn’t change is that she must remain single.

Through this benefit, Applicants will be able to obtain their resident status through options such as being sponsored by a family member directly, through an employer, with protected status or as a foreign investor.