The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) is making a series of changes with the intention of making its services and responses more efficient. Among them, as of April 1, it increased the rates in many of its procedures and, in addition, announced that certain forms would no longer be available or would have changes. But there is one that will remain, it is the I-693 form. Find out what it is used for and all the details.

Uscis warns that It is the applicants' obligation to be clear about the new rules that apply. That is, the fees that now have to be paid, as well as the documents and forms to be presented depending on the type of request. If you receive documentation that does not comply with the new rules, they will simply discard the application. Hence the importance of being aware of all the changes.

The good news is that, according to the agency, I-693 forms will not expire and can be used indefinitely, So if you have already submitted some type of application where this information was included, or you have already filled it out but were not sure about sending it, you can rest assured.

Form I-693 corresponds to the medical examination report and vaccination record, through which evidence is generated that the applicant is not inadmissible for reasons related to his or her health. This must be duly completed and signed by a civil doctor. Uscis will receive it as long as it has been completed by a health professional after November 1, 2023.

It should be noted that if an applicant's immigration medical examinations were completed before November 1, 2023, the previous policy will apply, according to which civil doctors did not need to share or report certain information, so They will continue to retain their evidentiary value for two years from the date of the doctor's signature.

In turn, those who submit the form to maintain a temporary stay permit or Parole under operation Welcome Allies, They will not have to update their medical records for three years.

Certificates made by a civil doctor will remain valid. Photo:iStock Share

Who must submit a new medical examination to Uscis?

According to the authorities, which not only includes Uscis, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), The evidentiary value of Form I-693 should not be limited to a certain period of time, if it has been duly completed and signed by a civil doctor. But not in all cases.

The electronic public health notification must be updated if USCIS officials believe that the applicant's medical condition has changed since the first Form I-693 was submitted. In addition, They may request additional evidence or a new exam, if they believe that the information presented does not accurately reflect the applicant's medical condition and that this could make it inadmissible.