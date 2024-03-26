There is a visa intended for professionals with specialized work, cooperative research with the United States Department of Defense (DOD), in development projects and haute couture models. However, a limited number of these are delivered each fiscal year, which is why it is necessary to pay attention to the periods in which it is possible to request them and The Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announced that it extended the initial registration period and when you will confirm approvals.

Through a statement on its website, The agency announced that it increased the registration period to process H-1B visas during fiscal year 2025.

Registration would initially be open from noon on March 6, 2024, Eastern Time, and would close on March 22. But because Uscis is aware that there was a temporary interruption of its systems that affected some users, it extended its period until March 25.

Those who accessed the system and used their online account to electronically register beneficiaries in the selection process, in addition to paying the corresponding fee, You will receive a notification before March 31, so you know if your application was approved.

On the other hand, the agency also reported that as of March 25 it launched online form I-129 and form I-897 related to H-1B petitions that are not subject to the regulatory maximum amount and that will begin accepting these types of requests starting April 1.

Only a certain number of H-1B work visas are issued each year. Photo:Uscis Share

Who can apply for an H-1B work visa?

H-1B visas are intended for professionals with specialized jobs, cooperative research with the DOD and development project workers and high fashion models. Each year the US authorities allocate a maximum regulatory amount of this type of permits that authorize you to work in the North American country for up to three years, although the period can be extended.

In order to obtain this type of visas the theoretical and practical application of highly specialized knowledge is necessary; possession of a bachelor's degree or higher in the specific specialization; a verification letter from the project manager indicating the details of the work with a general description of the tasks to be accomplished; In some cases it is necessary to have a local state license that authorizes you to practice specialized work.