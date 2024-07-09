According to the criteria of

The reason for this is that the US authorities consider that Conditions in Yemen prevent people from returning safely, which justifies an extension for a country facing armed conflict and extraordinary conditions.

In this regard, Mayorcas stated: “Yemen has been in a state of prolonged conflict for the past decade severely limiting civilians’ access to water, food and medical care, which has brought the country to the brink of economic collapse and prevented citizens living abroad from returning safely.”

Considering the above, the Department of Homeland Security will allow certain Yemeniswho currently reside in the United States, remain and, in addition, obtain temporary work permits until conditions improve and can return to their country of origin.

The United States Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS) estimates that through this announcement Around 1,700 Yemeni citizens and stateless persons whose last habitual residence was Yemen, who have been continuously residing in the United States prior to July 2, 2024, may apply for TPSThey will be joined by the approximately 2,300 current beneficiaries who will retain status until 2026, as long as they continue to meet the eligibility requirements.

U.S. authorities stressed that the benefit will not be available to people entering the United States in the near future, It is necessary to prove that you have resided continuously in the North American country before July 2. of 2024. To be a beneficiary of the program, it is necessary to submit form I-821or Application for Temporary Protected Status. In addition to Form I-765, or Application for Employment Authorization.

USCIS announced TPS benefits for Yemen. Photo:iStock Share

The TPS benefit for Yemen will also benefit young students in the United States

In addition to providing permission to remain in the United States and the opportunity to obtain employment authorization documents, TPS notification for Yemeni citizens is accompanied by a special student aid notification.

Nonimmigrant students with F-1 visas, who are citizens of Yemen, may be eligible for apply for an employment permit with the advantage that they will be able to work a greater number of hours while they are studying. They may even be able to reduce their tuition burden while continuing to maintain F-1 status during the designation period, which in this case runs until March 2026. Those who are already part of this benefit or plan to obtain it must enroll in the program to ensure they have the status and their employment authorization.