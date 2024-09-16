According to the criteria of

Specifically, Ucsis detailed that users could experience technical problems with any or some of these online toolsnamely:

Status of my case.

Online consultation (E-request, in English).

Online change of address.

Processing times.

Doctor Locator.

Office Locator.

Submit Online.

My Uscis online account.

Service Request Management Tool (SRMT).

These services would be interrupted between 11:50 PM on Wednesday, September 18 and 2:00 AM on Thursday, September 19The organization apologized to users for any inconvenience this interruption may cause.

Uscis has reported the disruption of certain online services. Photo:X / USCIS Share

The new Uscis rule that will go into effect on October 1

As already detailed by this media, Uscis reported on September 12 that users will have a new rule starting October 1st. According to her, since that date Only the July 27, 2024 version of Form I-539 will be acceptedApplication for Extension or Change of Nonimmigrant Status.

This modification is key for people looking to extend their stay in the United States or modify their nonimmigrant status. Below is a detailed list with information on Who should use the Uscis Form I-539: