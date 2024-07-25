The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has available a temporary residence permit, also known as parole, through which a period of authorized stay is granted to non-citizen entrepreneurs who invest in the country. This procedure will soon be subject to a major update.

Through its website, the government agency announced that, Starting next October 1, investment thresholds will increase and income under the International Entrepreneur Rule, as occurs every three years.

The reason is that, as stipulated in the rules, It is necessary to adjust rates based on inflationIn this regard, these are the announced changes:

Entrepreneurs must demonstrate at least US$311,071 in qualified investments. Previously, the minimum figure was US$264,147.

In the case of the International businessmen who already receive the benefit and intend to renew itthe new rules state:

You must have made a qualifying investment, either directly or through government funds, of at least US$622,142. The previous figure was US$528,293.

Your company must have created at least five jobs.

You will need to show that your company achieved annual revenues in the United States of at least US$622,142. The previous figure was US$528,293.

You will need to show that the company had at least 20 percent growth in annual revenue.

USCIS noted that there is no backlog of cases for this processso those interested in carrying out the process will be able to obtain a response more quickly.

There is a special parole for investors that grants them stay in the United States.

What is USCIS Investor Parole?

Parole for investors is available only to those who can demonstrate a significant public benefit through the potential of their startup with the ability to achieve rapid growth and job creation.

Those who obtain such a permit can remain in the United States. For a certain period of time, they are also authorized to work on their start-up.

The benefit extends to your spouse who will also be able to enter the territory with a temporary stay permit and will even be eligible to apply for employment authorization.