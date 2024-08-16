He United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS, for its acronym in English), announced some changes in the offices where it serves migrants in the State of California. Through its website, it detailed How the new features will work starting this week in August.

A California service center will change directionalthough they explained that will continue to work the same or better in its new location. It will be located in 2642 Michelle Drive Tustin, CA 92780detailed in Uscis. In addition, they said that “The new facilities will help streamline processes by consolidating operations in the new location.”

Despite this change, the California Service Center “will continue to provide fast and efficient service in processing applications for immigration benefits,” USCIS assured. In addition to this, There are other offices which can be attended in person.

In California, there are more than 20 offices from the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services, including field offices, service centers and asylum officeso. Field offices are the most common, where requests such as the naturalizationthe requests of relatives and the requests for adjustment of status.

On August 12, the California Service Center will move to a new location. The new facility will help streamline processes by consolidating operations in one location.

Get the new address at: https://t.co/HX0DIAqL8i — USCIS Español (@USCIS_es) August 7, 2024

What procedures can be done at the USCIS offices in California?



While most of the Procedures can be done onlinefrom Uscis they encourage those who do not have a great affinity with technology to Contact your nearest office in California. In addition, this can help you avoid some virtual scams, as they pointed out.

“USCIS officers do not contact people seeking to immigrate to the United States through social media. If you receive an offer of support through Telegram, WhatsApp, or Facebook, report the user on the platform and report the scam,” They explained on their social networks.