The procedures pertaining to the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS)for its acronym in English) can be cumbersome for applicants, and that is why the entity has an updated official portal, in which They provide all the necessary information to be able to resolve these situations without problems.

In addition, they also take advantage of it to communicate various important announcements, such as the one they made in the last few hours: because they will be carrying out maintenance tasks, Several USCIS online tools will not function properly on Wednesday, August 21 at 11:50 PM and through Thursday, August 22 at 2:00 AM (Eastern Time).

The agency warned that during that time, The following online tools may experience difficulties when trying to be used:

Status of my case.

Online consultation.

Online change of address.

Processing times.

Doctor Locator.

Office Locator.

Submit online.

My Uscis online account.

Service Request Management Tool (SRMT)

In addition, The entity apologized to its applicants for any inconvenience this may cause.as there are thousands of users who are processing their respective forms online and their cases may be stalled during this time due to the electronic maintenance of the tools.

The advantages of using a USCIS online account

Uscis assures through its official page that taking advantage of the online account can provide several benefits, such as be able to submit forms via this route and check the status of your case at any time and place.

They even claim that, If you have an attorney or accredited representative, you can also manage your USCIS case online through your own account.without the need to access the client’s personal account.

Filing a form online can also provide advantages such as Enter your information via phone, tablet or computerreceive detailed instructions, avoid common mistakes, pay your filing fee easily and securely, receive immediate confirmation from the agency that it has received your documentation, among others.

Even after you submit your application, the Uscis online account will be useful for obtaining the current status and history of your case, respond to Requests for Evidence, among others.