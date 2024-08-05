Depending on the activity you are going to do, If you intend to work legally in the United States you will need to apply for a special visa.. One of the biggest challenges with such a permit is that only a certain number of them are granted throughout the fiscal year and, in that sense, the United States Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS) made a relevant announcement.

Recently the government entity announced that would select a number of additional registrations for H-1B visa applicants, with the intention of meeting the number of permits authorized for fiscal year 2025.

After having carried out the corresponding selection process, Uscis indicated that it has chosen a sufficient number so that, shortly, Beneficiaries will be contacted so they can continue with their processThey detailed that they will have a maximum of 90 days to send the entity a printed copy of the applicable registration selection notification with their request.

And Uscis emphasized that those who were notified of the selection of their records only will enter into a new process in which they must demonstrate their eligibility for approval of their petition complying with existing legal and regulatory requirements.

If your procedure is approved, consider that his or her spouse and unmarried children under 21 years of age may apply for admission to the United States under the H-4 nonimmigrant classification. Certain spouses may also file Form I-765, Application for Employment Authorization, provided the H-1B visa holder has begun the employment-based lawful permanent resident petition process.

According to USCIS, the agreed number of visas has been fulfilled for now. Photo:iStock Share

What are the H-1B work visas that Uscis mentioned?

The category of H-1B nonimmigrant visa for professionals with specialized occupations is intended for those who will serve in a specific field of great merit and have distinguished aptitude for cooperative research and development projects with the Department of Defense (DOD), such as high fashion modeling or advertising.

It is important to mention that to obtain said permit It is necessary that the employer be the one to submit the application through form I-129, o Petition for nonimmigrant worker, a process that costs US$780.

As mentioned before, Obtaining such permission will depend on visas being available. Therefore, each fiscal year only a certain number of these documents are authorized to be delivered to applicants.