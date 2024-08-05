According to the criteria of
Recently the government entity announced that would select a number of additional registrations for H-1B visa applicants, with the intention of meeting the number of permits authorized for fiscal year 2025.
After having carried out the corresponding selection process, Uscis indicated that it has chosen a sufficient number so that, shortly, Beneficiaries will be contacted so they can continue with their processThey detailed that they will have a maximum of 90 days to send the entity a printed copy of the applicable registration selection notification with their request.
And Uscis emphasized that those who were notified of the selection of their records only will enter into a new process in which they must demonstrate their eligibility for approval of their petition complying with existing legal and regulatory requirements.
What are the H-1B work visas that Uscis mentioned?
The category of H-1B nonimmigrant visa for professionals with specialized occupations is intended for those who will serve in a specific field of great merit and have distinguished aptitude for cooperative research and development projects with the Department of Defense (DOD), such as high fashion modeling or advertising.
It is important to mention that to obtain said permit It is necessary that the employer be the one to submit the application through form I-129, o Petition for nonimmigrant worker, a process that costs US$780.
As mentioned before, Obtaining such permission will depend on visas being available. Therefore, each fiscal year only a certain number of these documents are authorized to be delivered to applicants.
